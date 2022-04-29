ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Basketball Godz, Handlez roll on in NBA 2K League’s Slam Open

Amateur teams Basketball Godz and Handlez both earned their second consecutive wins over NBA 2K League opposition in the Slam Open three-on-three event on Thursday.

Basketball Godz defeated Raptors Uprising GC 3-1, and Handlez topped the Gen.G Tigers 3-1.

The other three amateur or community teams in action Thursday all fell to NBA 2K League foes. Bucks Gaming swept Triple Threat 3-0, NetsGC defeated Dot Squad 3-1 and Jazz Gaming toppled Intimidators 3-0.

In matchups involving two NBA 2K League teams, Hawks Talon GC handled Heat Check Gaming 3-1, Wizards District Gaming edged Celtics Crossover Gaming 3-2, T-Wolves Gaming nipped Mavs Gaming 3-2, Blazer5 Gaming beat DUX Infinitos 3-1, Cavs Legion GC dumped Warriors Gaming Squad 3-1, Grizz Gaming bested Magic Gaming 3-1 and Lakers Gaming routed Kings Guard Gaming 3-0.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying plus “community” teams featuring 2K social-media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through May 6, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, the start of bracket play that will run May 11-14 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Slam Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

Twelve matches are scheduled for Friday:
–Handlez vs. Grizz Gaming
–Triple Threat vs. T-Wolves Gaming
–Dreamshakers vs. Pistons GT
–Pacers Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming
–76ers GC vs. Basketball Godz
–Wizards District Gaming vs. NetsGC
–Hornets Venom GT vs. Heat Check Gaming
–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Dot Squad
–Team Smoke vs. Hawks Talon GC
–Magic Gaming vs. Gen.G Tigers
–Lakers Gaming vs. Glitchy
–Raptors Uprising GC vs. Knicks Gaming

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a trio of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Group 1
1. Handlez, 2-0
T2. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 1-1
T2. Grizz Gaming, 1-1
4. Magic Gaming, 0-2
Group 2
T1. 76ers GC, 2-0
T1. Basketball Godz, 2-0
T3. Raptors Uprising GC, 0-2
T3. Knicks Gaming, 0-2
Group 3
1. Hawks Talon GC, 2-0
T2. Team Smoke, 1-1
T2. Hornets Venom GT, 1-1
4. Heat Check Gaming, 0-2
Group 4
1. Wizards District Gaming, 2-0
T3. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-1
T3. NetsGC, 1-1
4. Dot Squad, 0-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Group 5
1. Pistons GT, 2-0
2. Cavs Legion GC, 2-1
3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 1-2
4. Dreamshakers, 0-2
Group 6
1. Pacers Gaming, 2-0
T2. Glitchy, 1-1
T2. Lakers Gaming, 1-1
4. Kings Guard Gaming, 0-2
Group 7
1. T-Wolves Gaming, 2-0
2. Bucks Gaming, 2-1
3. Mavs Gaming, 1-2
4. Triple Threat, 0-2
Group 8
T1. DUX Infinitos, 2-1
T1. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-1
T1. Jazz Gaming, 2-1
4. Intimidators, 0-3

NBA 2K League Slam Open prize pool
1. $60,000
2. $30,000
3-4. $15,000 each
5-8. $7,500 each

–Field Level Media

