Oklahoma fans know a thing or two about former point guard De’Vion Harmon, who announced his return to the Big 12 Conference on Thursday. After spending a season in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks, Harmon chose to play for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2022-23 season. He cited the culture as the main reason in a recent interview with Red Raider Sports. With his return to the conference, he will play against his former team, the Sooners. Harmon opened up about his time in Norman and what it would mean to play Oklahoma.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO