Paramount, CA

Boy found at Paramount homeless encampment; Police trying to locate parents

By Joe Taglieri
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
A child was found in a Paramount homeless encampment Thursday, and authorities were seeking the public’s help to find his parents.

The boy, whose name is possibly Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. with a man at the encampment located in the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, according to Deputy David Yoo of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

No further information regarding the boy or how he came to be at the homeless encampment was available.

Anyone who can identity the boy or his parents were asked to call the Sheriff’s Lakewood Station watch commander at 562-623-3500 or Detective Delgadillo at 562-254-6176. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

