In a major blow to Governor Kathy Hochul, New York’s Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the state’s new congressional and State Senate district maps. In its ruling, the Court stated district boundaries had been “unconstitutionally gerrymandered and that the Legislature hadn’t followed proper procedure in passing the maps.” The court added because the districts will again have to be redrawn, congressional and state Senate primary elections will have to be pushed back from June to August.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO