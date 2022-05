BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Property appraisals are in the mail for Brazos County and as numbers roll in statewide, its apparent living is Texas is getting a lot more expensive. Brazos County saw an average of a 15% increase in property values for the year according to Brazos County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser, Dana Horton. This is steep, but not as bad as some in Texas. In Travis County, property values for some people living in Austin jumped over 50%. In Harris County, property values went up 15-30%.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO