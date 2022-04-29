ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CCSD Board of Trustees vote to hire retired licensed staff; protesters seek change at schools

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0LHq_0fNm14di00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, the CCSD Board of Trustees passed a measure to allow retired licensed staff to return to work as substitutes.

The change to hire retirees will take effect in July of 2022.

The move comes as an effort to help with a shortage of teachers across the district.

Before Thursday evening’s meeting, a group of protesters held a rally calling for change to keep students safe after several incidents were reported at valley-wide school campuses in April.

Maika Belizaire is a senior at Advanced Technologies Academy believes Thursday’s rally was an important way to shed light on school safety.

“It’s important for the district to hear the voices of students and how we feel that what they’re doing currently is hurting us. And it’s not good for us,” she tells 8 News Now.

In the week after spring break, police arrested several students for attacking teachers.

Many parents are critical of the district saying leaders are dragging their feet on a safety policy.

However, CCSD says it has already put in place new security measures at some local schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
The Independent

Pennsylvania school board rejects request for Satan club

A school board in Pennsylvania rejected a request for an after-school Satan Club at an elementary school. Northern Elementary School in York rejected the club's application during Tuesday night's meeting. The club was proposed by a parent at the school, and was initially rejected by the school's principal but was granted a probationary vote at the board meeting. "The After School Satan Club is an after-school programme that promotes self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students," the Satanic Temple writes on its website. Similar groups have been opened in other school districts, according to Fox5....
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Nexstar Media Inc
Washington Examiner

Biden under fire for saying children belong to teachers while in school

President Joe Biden 's statement that children belong to their teachers while at school has drawn criticism from conservative activists, who are engaged in a major political battle across the country over parents' rights in education. The president made the comments on Wednesday during a White House event honoring the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WBEZ

Many families stick with homeschooling even as classrooms reopen

The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last...
EDUCATION
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
8 News Now

8 News Now

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy