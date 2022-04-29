ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're Fashion Editors, and Here Are Our 2022 Summer Aesthetics

By Indya Brown
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call it a fashion-person thing, but curating a style aesthetic at the top of each season is crucial. It's like putting together an itinerary ahead of a big trip or drawing out the blueprint before working on new construction—it's the sartorial road map for how we want to dress during the...

whowhatwear

Everyone in Paris Loves These Bag Trends, so Here Are 50 Under-$250 Picks

Let’s be honest. The only way to know if a trend is really happening is to check social media. Sure, we can scour the runway for the biggest handbag trends or find the best designer bags to buy, but nothing holds a candle to the power of peer approval in the form of someone purchasing the It bag of the moment. And when it comes to approving what trends are worth actually buying into, no one is quite as influential as the French fashion set. Call it cliché, but before a trend can pop off on TikTok, it’s most likely going to emerge on the streets of Paris—c’est la vie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The 4 Best Shoes to Wear With the Pant Trend Everyone Loves to Hate

Whether dressed up like Meghan Markle or dressed down like Elle Fanning, baggy pants are absolutely everywhere right now. Slouchy, loose, voluminous, roomy, sagging—whatever you call it, there's no doubt that the controversial trend has taken over the fashion set. Yes, it's sometimes combined with the dreaded low-rise look, but there are plenty of options if you'd rather stick to high-waisted slouchy pants.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

We Test-Drove 10 Eco-Friendly Brands—Now, We Can't Stop Talking About Them

No matter how many brands come out of the woodwork during the month of April to launch one-off green collections (only to dismantle them come May 1), shopping with the environment in mind remains an overwhelming task to many consumers. Fast fashion is easy and convenient. People know what they're getting and how much they're going to pay for it. So of course, they don't think twice about coming back again and again. With eco-friendlier brands, however, there are unknowns about everything including quality, fabrics, fits, and overall style, which can hinder people from making the switch to a more conscious way of shopping for clothes.
whowhatwear

30 New Items Every NYC Fashion Girl Will Be Wearing This Summer

Summer is every NYC fashion person's time to shine. We dust off our favorite vintage sunglasses, cool sneakers, minidresses, and trendy accessories for every outing now that we don't mind spending time running around outdoors. We're free from the confines of our puffer coats and oversize scarfs after a cold, long winter, and our event calendars are filling up, reservations are being made, and summer vacations are just around the corner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
whowhatwear

Trust Us, Everyone Will Be Wearing These 6 Handbag Trends This Summer

While we already talked about the S/S 2022 handbag trends we saw come down the runways, the warmer season has arrived and it's time to take note of what styles have actually translated over to the fashion set. We can talk about our favorite new collection all we want (I'm still thinking about Miu Miu S/S 22), but it still always comes down to the people and what they're actually interested in. After some social-media stalking, we were able to narrow down the popular handbag choices we'll be spotting more of this season. We're proud to say that many of our predictions from fashion month have indeed come true, and it's always a treat to see how the trends are worn IRL.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Convinced Me to Buy This Spring Accessory, and I Have Zero Regrets

Anyone who knows me knows that Hailey Bieber is my style icon. I follow her on basically every social media platform, and I mean, we've dedicated a whole section to her on Who What Wear, which I scroll through regularly for inspiration. Whether it's her street style 'fits or full-on red carpet glam, the trendsetter has got it together. So when the announcement dropped that she had launched her very own collaboration with none other than Vogue Eyewear, you already know your girl was eager to shop. (Anyone who knows me—my fiancé, in particular—also knows I have an, um, slight obsession with sunglasses.) The pieces are exceptionally chic, ultra classic, and exactly what my wardrobe needs for the upcoming warm months, not that I would have expected anything less. And you can snap up the whole selection at Sunglass Hut, including an exclusive colorway that's just *chef's kiss.* Keep scrolling to shop my favorite styles from the new collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor Who Lives in Basic Tops—I'm Into These Styles at Nordstrom

I love a good basic. Although, who doesn’t, right? After all, it’s these trusty versatile staples that act as the true backbones of a wardrobe. In terms of specific basics, I often gravitate towards simple tops, in particular. Whether I’m wearing cool relaxed trousers and loafers or a pair of chic relaxed jeans and sneakers, it’s a basic tee or button-down shirt that pretty much always accompanies said looks. And yep, Nordstrom is often a great resource for me when I’m looking to add a new shirt to my offering.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Found the Staple French Girls Wear Each Summer—From H&M to Loewe

With trends constantly coming in and out of the sartorial world, it can be rare to find one that stands the test of time. But there's one trend that continues to pop up every summer with no question and has also been a French-girl favorite since the '80s: woven bags. Whether it's rattan, straw, raffia, or jute, the trend seems to be the ultimate summer staple that won't be going away anytime soon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Stylists, Editors, and Retail Associates Say These Are the Best Clothes Steamers

Did anyone have an ironing-obsessed parent growing up? Insert hand-raised emoji here. I can’t even count the number of back-and-forths I had with my mom over what I considered passably wrinkled clothing. My aversion to ironing ran deep into my 20s until a friend of mine steamed a button-down shirt for me, and I have never turned back. The ease of a clothes steamer is like no other, and it’s no wonder stylists, editors, content creators, creative directors, and retail associates can't live without them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

My Basics Are in Need of Replenishing—18 I Tried From Nordstrom and Loved

I'm often guilty of buying into trends on a whim, only to get over them far too quickly, but I take shopping for basics very seriously. Because of that, I almost never do it, preferring to wear and rewear my trusty wardrobe essentials until they become pretty much threadbare. Then, I'll do a major haul, investing in elevated styles from brands such as Totême, Loulou Studio, Agolde, and Reformation as well as some low-priced staples that I can buy multiple of from Levi's and Topshop.
whowhatwear

Gen Z Is Taking Over Fashion—Here's How They're Dressing for Spring

Like so many Millenials, I'm constantly looking to Gen Z for their approach to fashion. One thing's for sure: The next generation is really not afraid to try dramatic trends or wear bold looks, especially when it comes to color. One Gen Zer whose style I'm particularly into right now is Tanya Ravichandran. I'm one of her 1.1 million (yes, million) followers on TikTok, where she shares colorful outfit ideas, sustainable shopping tips, and lots of good vibes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Cargoes Are This Year's It Pants—Here's How the Fashion Set Is Wearing Them

It seems like there's always a new Y2K-inspired trend emerging on the fashion scene, and this time, it's cargo pants. When I tried to find outfits on Instagram with cargo pants a few months ago, I struggled. More recently though, I found a plethora of 'fits that featured this year's It pants on my feed. I'm not surprised, as the pant style is as comfortable as it is cool.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Have a Flair for Finding Expensive-Looking Items—Here's What to Buy Under $100

It's always nice to receive compliments. By far, my favorite is when someone comments on how luxe an item of clothing looks on me, and this is even more satisfying when I know I didn't spend very much on it. They'll ask, "Is it vintage Pucci?" I'll laugh and say, "No, Zara!" while beaming with sartorial pride. Don't get me wrong. I'm a firm believer in great investment pieces, but one thing is true: You don't have to spend a ton to look like you've spent a ton. Luckily, I have quite the flair for finding expensive-looking items that are actually quite affordable. And it's part of my job as a fashion market editor to share all these gems with you, our dear readers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

