Orlando, FL

Orlando City hosts Charlotte FC in Eastern Conference play

ESPN
 2 days ago

Charlotte FC (3-5-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (4-3-2, second in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Orlando City SC -139, Charlotte FC +396, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City hosts Charlotte FC in conference play....

www.espn.com

FOX Sports

CF Montreal hosts Atlanta United in conference action

Atlanta United FC (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) LINE: Montreal +118, Atlanta United FC +223, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal and Atlanta United hit the pitch in conference action. Montreal is 2-3-2 in Eastern Conference...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m. Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) St. Louis...
NHL
Orlando, FL
Charlotte, NC
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
SEATTLE, WA
Ercan Kara
ESPN

NBA Offseason Guide 2022: How the Utah Jazz should approach the offseason

The Utah Jazz have all but confirmed that roster continuity has an expiration date. Utah returned the same roster without wholesale changes, thinking that the mistakes from last year's LA Clippers series would not be repeated. But a series loss to an undermanned Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic for the...
NBA
ESPN

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

HBP--Phillips (Candelario). Umpires--Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Junior Valentine. T--3:05. A--52,613 (56,000). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Columbus beats DC United 3-0 to end scoring drought, skid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne scored first-half goals and the Columbus Crew ended a long scoring drought and a six-match winless streak with a 3-0 romp over DC United in MLS play on Saturday. Santos put the Crew (3-3-3) up for good in the 28th...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Carolina Panthers NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2022 NFL draft is being held Thursday through Saturday, and every Carolina Panthers draft pick will be analyzed here. The draft is being held in Las Vegas on the strip in the area adjacent to Caesars Forum two years after it was initially scheduled. The 2020 NFL draft was turned into a virtual event because of COVID-19.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Torres breaks tie in 82nd, Montreal beats Atlanta United 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joaquin Torres broke a tie on a header in the 82nd minute and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday to tie the franchise record with a six-game unbeaten streak. Kamal Miller opened the scoring for Montreal (4-3-2) in the fourth minute. Marcelino Moreno tied it...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: San Jose at Seattle

Commanding performance by the Kraken delivers a 3-0 win on Fan Appreciation Night. Tonight was about the fans and thanking them for their support all season, and the Kraken found the best way possible to do that: delivering a win. From the first moment of puck drop, Seattle skated to offensive control, holding the zone for just shy of half the game (27:03). The home team also built the offensive advantage in even-strength play, with goals coming from Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson and Victor Rask. The team played a disciplined game, taking only two penalties - although they resulted in a two-man advantage for San Jose for 1:12 of game play - but the penalty-kill unit held strong, backed by Chris Driedger in net. Driedger was strong throughout all 60 minutes and delivered the fifth shutout of his career to seal the three-goal victory.
SEATTLE, WA

