Colorado State

One way Coloradans can use water more wisely

By Aditi Bhaskar
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Colorado’s rivers face the pressures of climate change and growing populations, we need innovative water solutions now. The cheapest, fastest, and most reliable way to secure our water supplies and protect the health of rivers and lakes is by implementing common-sense water conservation measures that we know work. Legislators have...

www.coloradopolitics.com

#Water Resources#Water Supplies#Water Conservation#Coloradans#Water Security#Hb22 1151#Colorado State University
