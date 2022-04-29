ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy group Neste's quarterly profits beat estimates

 2 days ago

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish energy company Neste on Friday reported first-quarter earnings above market...

UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE post-earnings woes continue, as stock suffers worst month in more than 2 years

Shares of General Electric Co. have kept falling in the wake of disappointing first-quarter results, putting them on track Friday for a fourth-straight loss to a 17-month low. The losing streak was kicked off by the 10.3% plunge on April 26, the biggest one-day loss in two years, after the industrial conglomerate beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, but missed on free cash flow and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Read more about GE’s earnings report.
STOCKS
Reuters

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Robinhood shares fall after company posts decline in revenue

(Corrects paragraph 7 to reflect that Robinhood reported a net loss of $392 million or $0.45 per share in the three months ended March instead of December) April 28 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc, the brokerage at the center of last year’s retail trading frenzy, posted a 43% fall in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as transaction volumes declined across asset classes.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-EU cuts 2022/23 wheat crop forecast, still sees record exports

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission lowered its forecast for the 2022/23 European Union wheat harvest on Friday, but maintained its projection for record EU exports as war disrupts supply from Ukraine. In monthly cereal supply and demand estimates, the Commission cut its outlook for usable production of...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Domino's Expects Sales Pressure to Persist After Drop in First Quarter

(Reuters) -Domino's Pizza Inc missed quarterly sales estimates on Thursday and warned staffing shortages and inflation would pressure its business further into the year, sending the fast-food chain's shares down 5%. U.S. restaurants have struggled to keep their workers from leaving for higher-paying jobs, with Domino's even offering consumers a...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower, soyoil hits record high

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by the potential for U.S. soybean acres to rise above current forecasts due to delays in corn seeding, traders said. * Soyoil futures rose to an all-time high of 86.69 cents per lb, with concerns about global edible oil supplies in focus following Indonesia's decision to widen the scope of its palm oil export ban. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 1.061 million tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 500,000 to 1.55 million tonnes. * Soyoil export sales of 3,500 tonnes were near the low end of expectations for zero to 34,000 tonnes, and soymeal export sales of 203,000 tonnes were in line with forecasts for 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybean futures settled down 8 cents at $16.84-3/4 a bushel. CBOT July soymeal dropped $10.90 to $430.10 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil was up 1.88 cents at 86.6 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall after weak export sales report

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, under pressure from signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained weak despite the fighting between Ukraine and Russia that has disrupted shipments from those key global suppliers. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures notched the biggest declines after some forecasts for much-needed rains in parts of the U.S. Plains were released. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 5-1/2 cents at $10.85-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was off 14 cents at $11.40 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat shed 3 cents to $11.91-3/4 a bushel. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 156,600 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was near the low end of analysts' forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 575,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close mixed after hitting one-week high

CHICAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended mixed on Friday after trading in positive territory for most of the session, traders said. * Strength in crude oil was seen as supportive but some end-of-month position squaring added pressure, traders said. * Soyoil futures fell from record highs on a round of profit taking, snapping a streak of three straight higher closes. * CBOT July soybean futures ended the session unchanged at $16.84-3/4 a bushel after hitting a one-week high during the trading day. The contract notched a weekly loss of 0.2%. * CBOT July soyoil was down 2.42 cents at 84.18 cents per lb. For the week, soyoil was up 4.6%. * CBOT July soymeal futures ended $2.20 higher at $432.30 per ton. Soymeal fell 4.5% this week. * China will sell another 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from state reserves on May 6, the National Grains Trade Center said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

ArcBest sees ‘record profitability’ in Q1

ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Phillips 66 Beats Profit Estimates, to Resume Share Buybacks

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday promised to resume share buybacks in the current quarter, after posting a quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Western sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine have tightened crude oil supplies worldwide...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why PepsiCo Stock Is Poised for a Bull Run

The snack and beverage giant beat earnings estimates in the first quarter. PepsiCo also raised full-year guidance for organic revenue growth. Inflation remains a thorn in its side, but it's been managing it effectively so far. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Merck Raises 2022 Forecast as COVID Pill, Cancer Drug Fuels Profit Beat

(Reuters) -Merck & Co on Thursday reported quarterly profit and sales that beat estimates and raised its full-year forecasts on strong demand for top-selling cancer drug Keytruda, its Gardasil vaccine and COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir. The U.S. drugmaker's shares rose 1.8% to $85.90 before the opening bell as revenue rose...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

