Energy group Neste's quarterly profits beat estimates

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by the potential for U.S. soybean acres to rise above current forecasts due to delays in corn seeding, traders said. * Soyoil futures rose to an all-time high of 86.69 cents per lb, with concerns about global edible oil supplies in focus following Indonesia's decision to widen the scope of its palm oil export ban. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 1.061 million tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 500,000 to 1.55 million tonnes. * Soyoil export sales of 3,500 tonnes were near the low end of expectations for zero to 34,000 tonnes, and soymeal export sales of 203,000 tonnes were in line with forecasts for 100,000 to 300,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybean futures settled down 8 cents at $16.84-3/4 a bushel. CBOT July soymeal dropped $10.90 to $430.10 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil was up 1.88 cents at 86.6 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)

