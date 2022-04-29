ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Former Assembly Candidate & Venice Councilmember Nico Ruderman Endorses Robert Pullen-Miles for Assembly

By Yo Venice Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenice Neighborhood Councilmember Nico Ruderman, who earned third place (13.21 percent) on Election Night, this week announced his official endorsement of State Assembly candidate Robert Pullen-Miles, a longtime local Mayor.Pullen-Miles, a Democrat, is running to succeed former Assemblywoman Autumn Burke to represent the 62nd/61st District. In announcing his endorsement,...

