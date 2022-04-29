Talkin' Real: RSL returns home vs Galaxy

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rudy Gobert shared an Instagram shot of his face with a visible bee sting below his right eye ahead of the team's shootaround practice on Thursday morning. Gobert said he’s had bees for about a year at his house. “I’ve always wanted to...
LA Galaxy (5-2-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-2-4, sixth in the Western Conference) LINE: Real Salt Lake +156, Los Angeles +171, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy head into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after notching two straight shutout...
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored on a first-half penalty kick and William Yarbrough saved all three shots he faced to lead Colorado to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in MLS play on Saturday, upping the Rapids’ unbeaten regular-season streak at home to 21.
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — New murals at Rio Tinto Stadium have officially been completed. Artist Doug Wilson on Friday added final touches to the his murals on the walls of the south end of the stadium. The murals are made up of Real Salt Lake's distinct colors of claret...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Garth Brooks tickets are a hot commodity in Utah. On Friday, tickets went on sale for a newly-added concert at the Rice-Eccles Stadium. It appears it will be the third time Brooks will play to a sold-out crowd at a stadium that seats more than 51,000 people.
There was gorgeous defense, timely hitting and a dominant outing from an ace. The Beavers were given a taste of their own medicine Friday at Smith’s Ballpark, as the Utah Utes used a near-flawless performance to win 2-1 in the opener of a three-game series in Salt Lake City.
The Oregon State Beavers visit the Utah Utes Saturday in the second game of a three-game Pac-12 baseball series at Smith’s Ballpark. The Utes won the opener 2-1, using a two-run seventh inning to hand ace Cooper Hjerpe his first loss of the season. Here are details about today’s...
The Utah Utes beat the Oregon State Beavers 2-1 Friday in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 baseball series at Smith’s Ballpark. Cooper Hjerpe took a perfect game into the seventh inning, but wound up the hard-luck loser, suffering his first defeat of the season as the Utes ended the second-ranked Beavers five-game winning streak.
Comments / 0