ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comets head into final weekend of regular season well rested, name team season awards

By Spencer Davidson
WKTV
 2 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets have been off from game action this past week, allowing the team to rest and recover a bit as they head into the final weekend of the regular season. The team will...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Amerks take down Comets to keep their playoff hopes alive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Rookie forward JJ Peterka recorded his second hat trick of the month as part of a four-point night and Casey Fitzgerald returned in time to notch a career-best three assists to power the Rochester Americans (37-29-7-3) to a dominating 8-1 rout of the Utica Comets (42-20-8-1) in Friday’s regular-season finale at The Blue Cross Arena. With […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Sitrin Celebrity Wheelchair Basketball Classic

Utica, N.Y. -- Back after a two year hiatus, the Sitrin Healthcare Center Celebrity Classic Wheelchair Basketball game played in front of a packed gym at Utica University on Thursday night. The Sitrin Stars faced off with a team of local celebrities who welcomed Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim to the...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
City
Rochester, NY
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Cleveland Monsters head coach Mike Eaves to step away from bench duties

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, announced today that Monsters Head Coach Mike Eaves will be stepping away from his bench duties following the completion of the 2021-22 season. Eaves, 65, has served as head coach of the Monsters for the past three...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#Utica Comets#North Division
Yardbarker

Devils’ Jimmy Vesey Shines Despite Loss to Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils played their final road game of the season last night against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The game resulted in a 6-3 loss for the visiting team, who were unable to come back from a bad start after giving up two goals on five shots. Head coach Lindy Ruff’s team rallied late in the last few minutes of the third period scoring two goals, but it was not enough to earn a win away from Prudential Center, as the team finished the 2021-22 campaign with a road record of 11-26-4. While there were plenty of negatives to take away from the game including poor puck management, there was at least one positive thanks to the play of Jimmy Vesey.
NEWARK, NJ
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic 2nd in Bulleye and 3D at Western Nationals

(Atlantic) The Atlantic High School Archery team capped off a state championship season with a second-place finish in 3D and Bullseye over the weekend at the Western National Archery Tournament, in Sandy, Utah. Individually, Halle Copeland (pictured) finished second in the High School 3D Tournament and Cooper Jipsen finished eighth...
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Conclude Regular Season in a Double Header at Penn State Harrisburg

Middletown, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (12-15) hosted Penn State Harrisburg for a United East Conference doubleheader this afternoon (Apr. 30) in what were the final regular-season games for the Seahawks. The Nittany Lions were able to come out on top in both contests, taking game one 7-1 (7 inn.) and completing […] The post Seahawks Conclude Regular Season in a Double Header at Penn State Harrisburg appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX Sports

Bruins visit the Hurricanes to start the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Hurricanes -122, Bruins +101; over/under is 5.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Boston Bruins to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Hurricanes went 3-0 against the Bruins in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on Feb. 10, the Hurricanes won 6-0.
RALEIGH, NC
WGRZ TV

Bandits lose at home to Toronto in regular season finale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits closed out the regular season with a home matchup against Toronto on Saturday night. In the final game before the playoffs begin next week, Buffalo led 5-1. But, the Rock would battle back in the second half with two goals within a minute to tie it at 7.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy