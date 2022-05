The Texans addressed two of their biggest needs on the first day of the NFL Draft by shoring up the cornerback spot with LSU's Derek Stingley at No. 3 and bolstering the offensive line with Texas A&M's offensive guard Kenyon Green at No. 15. There are plenty more holes to fill and the Texans will get a shot to quickly address one of those needs when they pick 37th overall - the fifth pick of the second round - Friday night.

