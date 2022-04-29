ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Third Omicron Virus Colorado COVID Update

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 2 days ago

The COVID-19 statistics measured by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are moving back and forth like a dancer in a TikTok loop. But numbers related to hospitalizations and...

Axios Denver

Colorado deaths to hit 50-year high because of COVID-19

Data: Colorado Demography Office; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosColorado is projected to hit a grim milestone.Driving the news: The state expects to record its highest rate of natural deaths in more than 50 years, according to an Axios Denver analysis of data from Colorado's Demography Office.The state recorded 797 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to 2021 figures, exceeding the previous modern record set in 1970.Why it matters: The mortality increase is predominantly driven by COVID-19, demographers said.By the numbers: More than 46,000 deaths are expected from 2021, second only to 2019 in raw numbers. That compares to nearly 15,500 births last year...
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the […]
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
