Third Omicron Virus Colorado COVID Update

Data: Colorado Demography Office; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosColorado is projected to hit a grim milestone.Driving the news: The state expects to record its highest rate of natural deaths in more than 50 years, according to an Axios Denver analysis of data from Colorado's Demography Office.The state recorded 797 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to 2021 figures, exceeding the previous modern record set in 1970.Why it matters: The mortality increase is predominantly driven by COVID-19, demographers said.By the numbers: More than 46,000 deaths are expected from 2021, second only to 2019 in raw numbers. That compares to nearly 15,500 births last year...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO