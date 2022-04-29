ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood apartment complex struck by serial burglar

By Carlos Saucedo
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTzbn_0fNluy7W00

A series of break-ins at the Modera Hollywood apartment complex has residents worried.

The first known burglary of the complex at Highland and Selma avenues was April 3, when a suspect wearing a blue hoodie could be seen walking up and down a hallway.

Police say he busted into a unit in the middle of the night while residents were asleep.

“[He] then took the victim’s property and began using the victim’s credit cards,” said Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

It wasn’t until the next day that the victims realized their cards had been stolen, and by then, the thief had charged more than $1,000 to them. A $2,000 purse and AirPods were also snatched.

That same suspect was seen at least two more times on the property this week.

Police say he burglarized another apartment on Monday, and on Wednesday, he unsuccessfully attempted to break into another unit.

The victim from the first break-in recognized the intruder, confronted him and ran him off the property while calling police.

One resident, who asked not to be identified to protect her safety, said the situation is “definitely frightening.”

“I felt secure and now I’m questioning that because of what’s been happening. I don’t know … They said they’d be ramping up after the first incident but now there’s a second one,” she said.

KTLA reached out to the property manager but has yet to hear back.

An email sent out to all Modera residents reads, “We share your concern and frustration with this unauthorized individual. While we are diligent and proactive regarding security, we cannot guarantee that crime will not occur in our neighborhood. We take these matters very seriously.”

In the meantime, the LAPD offered a reminder.

“Just make sure if you’re home, lock your doors, even when you leave, lock your doors,” Hernandez said. “That’s an important part detectives are asking the community to do.”

Editor’s note: One victim in this case is an employee of KTLA, who is not being identified to protect their safety.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Dog missing after SUV stolen in East Hollywood found safe

A dog that was in an SUV when it was stolen off an East Hollywood street Saturday afternoon has been found safe and reunited with its family. Tara Luhv, the vehicle’s owner, said she was inside a gymnastics studio with her daughter when her 2019 Honda Pilot was stolen. Luhv had left her dog Loki inside […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Selma, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Crime#Modera Hollywood#Airpods
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

3 arrested for deadly Riverside shooting

Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy