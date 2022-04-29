ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MS

Drug overdose deaths among adolescents on the rise

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – The number of teens and adolescents dying from drug overdoses has increased dramatically over the past two years. Ranee Crest’s daughter Lydia was an unfortunate victim. “She was beautiful, vibrant, passionate, incredible,” Crest said. Crest said her daughter turned up dead in her bedroom...

