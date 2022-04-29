Drug overdose deaths among adolescents on the rise

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control revealed that more than half of Americans and about three out of four kids have been infected with COVID-19 after the highly contagious Omicron variant swept the country. "We're still getting cases, but they're not as severe," said Dr. Jim Keany from Providence Mission Hospital. "I think that has to do with immunity either that people have had it before or they've been vaccinated so we're just not seeing those big waves that we used to see."Published on Tuesday, the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showed that 58% of Americans were...

