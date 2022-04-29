LVMPD says suspect attempted to rob business

On Thursday around 4:17 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one man attempted to rob a business in the 7000 block of S. Eastern Avenue.

Police shared photos of the man, whom they described as approximately 40 to 50 years old, with a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward, police said.