Israel has launched its “most significant” airstrikes on Gaza since last year’s war, as tensions continue to mount in the region.Before dawn on Thursday, Israel hit a Hamas security post and an underground site reportedly used by the Islamist group to manufacture rocket parts, according to a statement from the Israeli military.This is the second time this week that the Israeli air force has targeted locations inside the blockaded enclave.The latest move came after rockets were fired towards Israel from Gaza, with one projectile hitting the southern city of Sderot, causing no injuries but slightly damaging a house. No...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 10 DAYS AGO