Saints snag Trevor Penning with 19th overall pick

By theScore Staff
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints selected Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 19 overall. Penning will have a chance to start immediately, given the departure of Terron Armstead in free agency. Armstead signed with the Miami...

MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
theScore

Odell trolls NFL world, says 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to Patriots

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. put the NFL world on notice after the 2022 draft Saturday, tweeting that the New England Patriots had acquired disgruntled San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network quickly rebuffed Beckham's tweet:. Samuel also tweeted minutes after Beckham's post. The former...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Stanley Cup odds update: Best bets to win it all

The matchups are set, and the NHL playoffs will begin in just a couple of days. Which favorite is most deserving of the hype? Which longshots carry real value? We’ll dive into just that with three best bets for the postseason. TEAM CUP ODDS. Colorado Avalanche +325. Florida Panthers...
NHL
theScore

NFL Draft Grades: Instant analysis of every team's 2022 rookie class

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially complete, theScore's NFL editors hand out their initial grades for each team's incoming rookies. After two consecutive years of exciting draft additions, this stands as a fairly underwhelming haul for the Cowboys. Smith's potential is sky-high due to his physical gifts, but he may need some time to develop. The Williams pick felt like a reach in the second round, and it doesn't come without risk. Tolbert, a dynamic receiver who was flying under the radar coming out of South Alabama, is the most interesting pick. He should immediately take on a key role in replacing Amari Cooper alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
NFL
theScore

Fantasy: Where do rookies fit on their new teams' depth charts?

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Opportunity is everything in fantasy football. If a player can't get on the field, they won't have a chance to produce on your roster. The following depth charts are designed to give fantasy owners...
NFL
Axios Tampa Bay

The Bucs' draft picks, explained

How about a quick recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moves during this year's NFL draft — for those of you who didn't spend hours this weekend watching grown men call each other on the telephone?Here's our most efficient rundown of the first five picks, and some facts to get you through a conversation:#33 pick: Logan Hall arrived at University of Houston as a 220-pound track hurdler, stacked on 60 pounds of muscle, and joins the Bucs as a fast, athletic and versatile defensive lineman.#57: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan. "I'm a straight-up glass eater out there ... On the field, I'm a very violent guy."#91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. "White is probably not a regular home run hitter, but he seems fit to serve as Leonard Fournette's partner in the backfield while contributing meaningful third down snaps," writes Mike Kiwak for SB Nation.#106: Cade Otton spent most of his time at Washington as a blocking tight end, but he runs solid routes and can take a hit and hang onto the ball.#133: Jake Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama.
TAMPA, FL
Report: Saints signing Mathieu to 3-year, $33M deal

The New Orleans Saints are set to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Mathieu and the Saints agreed to a three-year, $33-million deal that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal will reportedly be finalized within the next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Suns fined $25K for failing to report Booker's status ahead of Game 6

The Phoenix Suns were fined $25,000 for failing to disclose star Devin Booker's participation in a timely manner ahead of Thursday's series-clinching win, the league announced. Booker was listed as out with a hamstring injury until the day before Game 6 of the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans,...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

NFL unable to substantiate Hue Jackson's claim that Browns incentivized tanking

The NFL was unable to substantiate former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson's allegations of incentivized tanking following a 60-day review, the league announced Monday. "The investigation found no evidence to suggest that the Browns' four-year plan or the club's ownership or football personnel sought to lose or incentivized losses and made no decisions deliberately to weaken the team to secure a more favorable draft position," the NFL wrote in a statement.
CLEVELAND, OH
theScore

Chargers add Isaiah Spiller to backfield in 4th round

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 123 overall. Spiller topped 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons with the Aggies and provides immediate depth to the Chargers' backfield behind Austin Ekeler. He's the first skill-position player taken by L.A. this year.
NFL

