Dundy County, NE

High Wind Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East Periods of snow tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Tonight, with the heaviest snow expected between 8 pm and 2 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South pass may become slick at times later tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for wet and cold conditions.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Idaho State Journal

WEATHER ALERT ISSUED FOR MUCH OF EAST IDAHO BECAUSE OF INCOMING THUNDERSTORMS

SPECIAL WEATHER ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY At 3:25 PM Wednesday, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers and thunderstorms extending from 12 miles north of Swan Valley to 9 miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir to near Swanlake to 7 miles south of Cherry Creek Rest Area, moving east at 30 to 35 mph. HAZARD: Brief moderate to heavy rain and wind gusts to 35 mph. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
freightwaves.com

Late-season snowstorm heading to Rockies

Truckers will probably have to chain up Friday as a late-season storm dumps heavy snow in the northern Rockies. The storm will begin Thursday night, possibly as a mix of rain and snow, turning to all snow Friday as temperatures drop. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm...
BUTTE, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on 02/11/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. .Crest appears to have past on the Snake River below Warren. Continued river falls are expected over the next few days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River below Warren. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 71.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 70.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Sunday was 70.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 64.7 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 67.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rapidly warm through this morning and therefore the threat has ended.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 04/29/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 83.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 80.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.9 Sun 8 AM 83.4 82.9 82.1 Falling
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. .Ongoing rises on the Sheyenne are expected to continue. Major flooding remains expected. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Upstream river gauges have crested and begun to fall on the Pembina River. Walhalla has also begun to diminish in river height. Slow river falls are expected over the next few days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 AM CDT Sunday was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.9 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 07:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A very dry air mass and very dry fuels remain in place today. Combined with increasing winds this afternoon, critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of southwest and south- central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. This includes the lowlands of southwest and south central New Mexico as well as the southwest mountains and the Sacramento Mountains of southern New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:51:00 SST Expires: 2022-05-01 15:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory is now in effect * SURF...Surf heights of 10 to 13 feet is impacting all shores of the islands. * TIMING...through at least Monday * IMPACTS...large surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 251 VAVEAO ASO SA ME 1 2022 ...Ua iai nei le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...O galu maualuluga e 10 i le 13 futu o le a aafia ai pea gataifale o motu uma. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Gafua. * AAFIAGA...E maualuluga galu ma malosi le aave o le sami FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...All of northern Arizona. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph, with gusts from 45 to 55 mph. Windiest along and north of the Mogollon Rim. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

