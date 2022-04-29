Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Eastern Ascension; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Southern Livingston; St. James; Western Ascension Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, Ascension, northern St. James, northwestern St. Charles, west central St. Tammany, central Livingston and southern Tangipahoa Parishes through 900 AM CDT At 759 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Natalbany to near Port Vincent. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hammond, Gonzales, Covington, Reserve, Laplace, Hahnville, Ponchatoula, Gramercy, Lutcher, Abita Springs, Independence, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Madisonville, Port Vincent, Springfield, Montz, Garyville and Natalbany. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 173 and 216. Interstate 12 between mile markers 25 and 73. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO