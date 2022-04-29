ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys view Tyler Smith as left tackle of the future, but that doesn't mean he won't start

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDJFe_0fNlpDBM00

FRISCO, Texas (105.3 The Fan/AP) — The last time the Dallas Cowboys drafted an offensive lineman in the first round, their bevy of blockers was in transition.

Eight years later, that’s the case again.

The Cowboys took Tulsa's Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick of the NFL draft Thursday night, adding to a once-dominant line that is replacing two starters and could have issues with others.

Smith, who skipped his final two seasons of eligibility, was the choice after two other targets were already off the board in Boston College’s Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green of Texas A&M.

However, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, they gave Smith a higher grade, and the Fort Worth native would have been the pick had either of those players still been on the board.

Sensing that there were some in the room who were skeptical about that claim, Jones pulled out the team's board to prove his doubters.

The Cowboys are the most unsettled they’ve been up front on offense since 2014, when they drafted a blocker in the first round for the third time in four years.

The first of those choices was eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith at No. 9 overall in 2011, followed by Travis Frederick late in the first round in 2013 and five-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin in the middle of the first a year later.

The trio helped form one of the NFL’s most dominant lines. But Frederick retired early after dealing with an autoimmune disease that attacked his nervous system, while injuries have become an issue for Smith. Martin is the only reliable anchor left.

And now Tyler Smith could be the next walk-in starter as a first-rounder, perhaps at guard instead of his college position. Smith does have experience playing tackle, as that was the position he played at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth.

When speaking on the Dallas Cowboys Draft Show on 105.3 The Fan, Smith was asked what position he's most comfortable playing and he responded by saying what any rookie will say after being drafted by their hometown team: "I can play anywhere they put me."

Head coach Mike McCarthy said he views Smith as a player who will play on the left side of the line, either at guard or as a backup to left tackle Tyron Smith until he's ready to pass the torch.

"We think he could be our left tackle for a long time, at some point in time," Stephen Jones said. "Obviously, we have the best in the business now in Tyron Smith, but at some point his (Smith) ability makes us think he can be a top, top left tackle."

Elsewhere on the line, the Cowboys released right tackle La’el Collins in a cost-cutting move, and penalty-plagued left guard Connor Williams, the club’s second-round pick in 2018, signed with Miami in free agency. Connor McGovern started four games in place of a benched Williams last season but couldn’t keep the job.

Center Tyler Biadasz started all 17 games and the wild-card loss to San Francisco, but there are questions over whether he is the long-term answer. Undrafted third-year player Terence Steele filled in for Collins through injuries and suspensions over the past two seasons and is poised to replace him again.

Dallas also is touting Josh Ball, a fourth-round pick last year, as an option with position flex on the right side with the newcomer Smith on the left. Ball didn’t play as a rookie after spraining his ankle in training camp.

“Zack and Tyron have been in the league awhile and certainly are the best in the business,” executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said. “But I do think we’re doing a good job of getting the right pieces in place to be able to push those guys in as we move forward. I really like how we’re transitioning, but at the same time I think we still have a chance to have a top-five offensive line in this league."

If Tyler Smith ends up replacing Williams, he will have a similar issue with penalties to overcome. He was among the most penalized players in FBS last season, and joins a team that led the NFL in penalties.

“I’m definitely aware of his performance last year, but it’s two separate topics in my view,” McCarthy said. “Obviously playing at Tulsa and obviously our team last year, I really don’t see any correlation to it. We need to focus on penalties, and we’ve taken those steps already in our offseason program. Tyler will be part of the program when he gets here, and I don’t have any concerns.”

The Cowboys have long valued versatility with offensive linemen, and that could come into play with Smith. If Steele remains the replacement for Collins, Dallas might want to try the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Smith inside.

Smith was suspended for the 2021 season opener Tulsa over his role in a brawl after the Armed Forces Bowl against Mississippi State in 2020. Smith started the remaining 12 games.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones had to be stopped from showing a Cowboys NFL Draft strategy sheet to the media

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make too many waves in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At least not compared to the rest of the NFC East. While the Philadelphia Eagles were busy acquiring AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants were using their top ten picks on game-changing studs in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal, the Cowboys kept things low-key, selecting offensive tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa at No. 24.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Tyler, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Frederick
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Boston College#Texas A M
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mel Kiper's final mock causes fan freakout with first-round reach by Cowboys

It’s no secret that the Cowboys have some patching to do on their offensive line after the departures of La’el Collins and Connor Williams. Most draft analysts seem to believe the team could be looking to spend their first-round pick on one of this year’s top prospects in hopes of landing the next perennial All-Pro to go alongside Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.
ARLINGTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Dallas Cowboys' hits, misses from the NFL Draft in the last 5 years

Every NFL draft season, teams, fans, and "draft experts" try and figure out what their team needs to be a Super Bowl contender. The draft is a way for teams to reload on young talent and find the next franchise superstar. However, players don't always pan out the way teams hope they would. The Dallas Cowboys are no exception.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jahmir Johnson signs with the Green Bay Packers

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson did not hear his name called, although, like six of his fellow undrafted Aggie teammates, sources confirmed that Johnson is now getting an opportunity to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. Jahmir Johnson started his career at the University of Tennesee in 2018 before transferring to Texas A&M as a grad student for the 2021 season, starting each of the 11 games he played during that season and was a solid anchor alongside newly-minted Houston Texan Kenyon Green. Standing at 6-5, 300 pounds, Johnson...
GREEN BAY, WI
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy