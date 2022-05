The Dallas Mavericks have progressed to their first second-round playoff series since they won the 2011 Championship. Despite missing Luka Doncic for the first three games of the series, the Mavericks fought admirably while being led by Jalen Brunson. The Utah Jazz couldn't match up to the Mavs on both ends and have been eliminated in the first round in two of the last three seasons.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO