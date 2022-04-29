ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Sets new career high in points

Compher scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Compher...

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
First Round Schedule of Avalanche vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Avalanche will have home-ice advantage. The matchup between the Avalanche and Predators begins with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday, May 3 at Ball Arena with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
Predators top Avalanche in shootout, move into first West wild card

DENVER -- The Nashville Predators moved into the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Nashville leads the Dallas Stars by one point with one game for each team remaining. Each...
Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG vs. CGY

Kyle Connor scored his 46th goal of the season and added two assists to get him to 92 points on Wednesday against the Flyers. The 92 points is a Jets 2.0 record, passing Blake Wheeler and his 91-point efforts of 2017-18 and 2018-19. Jets head coach Dave Lowry added that Connor should be in the conversation for the Lady Byng Trophy, so expect a big push for that ahead of the NHL Awards in June. Connor is tied for fourth in franchise history with 92 points this season. It's the eighth time in franchise history a player has reached the 90-point mark in a season.
Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction and Odds (Wild Win Low-Scoring Affair)

As the NHL regular season draws to a close, we've got one more Central Division battle as the 51-22-7 Minnesota Wild host the 56-18-6 Colorado Avalanche tonight at 8:00 PM EST. Colorado has been locked into their playoff position for a while now and their performance has waned, as they've...
Jets take win streak into matchup with the Kraken

LINE: Jets -219, Kraken +175; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken as winners of three consecutive games. Winnipeg is 37-32-11 overall and 19-15-3 at home. The Jets have a -6 scoring differential, with 243 total goals scored and 249 allowed.
Avalanche Jerseys Hang Over Larimer Square

The Colorado Avalanche jerseys hanging over Larimer Square are back. The hanging Colorado Avalanche jerseys in Larimer Square are back!. Make sure to stop by Larimer Square during the Avalanche's postseason run as the iconic flags that sway across the string of lights have been replaced with flags that resemble the jerseys of Colorado players.
Preds Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Coyotes

The Predators scored 3 quick goals in the 1st, including a stellar backhander from Eeli Tolvanen, but it was not enough as they fell 5-4 The Nashville Predators concluded their 2021-22 regular-season schedule by falling to the Arizona Coyotes by a 5-4 final on Friday night at Gila River Arena. The result gives the Preds the Western Conference's second Wild Card spot, and as a result, they'll face the Colorado Avalanche in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased early in finale

Berube stopped five of eight shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. The Blue Jackets didn't even have a shot on goal yet when Berube got lifted, so his poor performance in the final game of the year was more of a team effort. The 30-year-old made six appearances for Columbus this season, posting a 4.12 GAA and .900 save percentage, and he'll remain a depth option for whichever organization he ends up with next year.
Avalanche will win Stanley Cup led by MacKinnon, supporting cast

Finally break through after three straight years of playoff disappointment. Nathan MacKinnon vented his frustration after the Colorado Avalanche lost in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. "There's always next year," he said then. "It's all we talk about, I feel like. I mean, I'm going into my ninth year,...
Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
O'Connor, MacDermid fined for actions in Avalanche game

NEW YORK -- Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O'Connor has been fined $1,812.50 for cross-checking Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid has been fined $2,187.50 for kneeing Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno, both during NHL Game No. 1308 in Minnesota on Friday, April 29, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
At The Final Horn | Mittelstadt scores OT winner for RJ's last call

Rick Jeanneret still had one last goal to call, even after three periods had come and gone inside KeyBank Center. Casey Mittelstadt buried a rebound at 2:07 of - well, oooovertime - to seal a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory for the Sabres over the Chicago Blackhawks in their season finale on Friday.
