Denver, CO

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Garners assist Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kadri notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Scores, Bruins Lose Regular-Season Finale Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins will not be playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs. Boston dropped its regular-season finale to the Maple Leafs on Friday night, falling 5-2 with the majority of their top players resting. The Bruins will prepare to play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Denver, CO
City
Nashville, TN
NHL

Predators will win Stanley Cup led by Saros, Josi

Offensive production from Duchene, Forsberg to also spur Nashville's first championship. A team capable of making a long, productive run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs needs three critical elements -- goaltending, a leader on defense, and an offense capable of pushing the pace at key moments. The Nashville Predators happen...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Bruins' Bergeron Adds to Legacy With 400th NHL Goal

From the very start of his career, it was clear that Patrice Bergeron was going to be a special player. Playing 1,216 NHL games, all coming as a member of the Boston Bruins, Bergeron has lived up to the hype and has far exceeded his status as a second-round draft pick from a very notable 2003 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Will Trade William Nylander This Offseason

In the final game of the season, the head coaches for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins talked about the importance of their teams getting through the game healthy so their players are 100 percent for the first game of the playoffs. Bruins' head Coach Bruce Cassidy sat a total of eight players, including the team's complete top two lines.
NHL
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn't hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros' injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Cale Makar
FOX Sports

Eichel's 3-point game sparks Vegas to 7-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Blues, who finished third in the Central Division, will open the postseason...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sitting Friday

MacKinnon (rest) will not play Friday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon will take the night off for Colorado's final game of the season. He ends the 2021-22 campaign with 32 goals and 88 points despite playing just 65 games. The superstar center should be good to go for Game 1 of the postseason.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
#Nhl#Sports#Avalanche#Predators#Pim
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes pair of helpers

Dadonov provided two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Dadonov ended his three-game point drought Friday. The 33-year-old winger had an up-and-down first season with the Golden Knights. Overall, he posted 20 goals, 23 assists, 177 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-4 rating, but it took a noticeable surge after the trade deadline --16 points in as many games -- to make his season numbers look more respectable. He has one year left on his contract, but Dadonov could be a trade candidate if the Golden Knights need to free up cap space.
NHL
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Resting for finale

Marchand will be held out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports. Boston has decided it's more important to keep its top players healthy than chase the third seed in the Atlantic Division, so Marchand and a number of other prominent contributors will be rested for Friday's season finale. Marchand finishes the regular season with 80 points in 70 games played.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Expected back in 2022-23

Ellis (lower body) is expected to be healthy by the start of next season, per interim head coach Mike Yeo, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. Yeo added that Ellis may need to get surgery in the offseason, but the procedure would evidently be relatively minor. The veteran defenseman was limited to four appearances in his first year with the Flyers after being acquired from Nashville in an offseason trade, as Ellis was sidelined from Nov. 13 forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Chased early in finale

Berube stopped five of eight shots before being replaced by Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period of Friday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins. The Blue Jackets didn't even have a shot on goal yet when Berube got lifted, so his poor performance in the final game of the year was more of a team effort. The 30-year-old made six appearances for Columbus this season, posting a 4.12 GAA and .900 save percentage, and he'll remain a depth option for whichever organization he ends up with next year.
COLUMBUS, OH

