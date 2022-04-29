ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: On grain bins, manure pits & other potentially deadly farm dangers.

By Daniel J. Hersh
The Daily American
 2 days ago
Last month we talked about some of the machines that cause injuries and death on the farm. This month we will look at farm structures and how they present dangers for the farmer.

Barns are a source of accidents, particularly fires. Old wiring is often the cause at junction boxes and outlets. Make sure your electrical panel is updated to handle the increased load of additional electrified space and any added equipment that employs power.

Hay lofts are dangerous. Ladders, chutes, and loose or aging floorboards can cause falls. The atmosphere can be stifling in the summer, overly hot, risking heat stroke, the air dust polluted, contributing to possible respiratory problems.

Keep barn floors as dry as you can. Wet floors present a twofold hazard: They can cause falls and create an electrical shock hazard, particularly near floor fans or heaters.

Grain bins are one of the most dangerous structures on the farm. Multiple farmers lose their lives every year in grain bin accidents.

The first and most important precaution to take when working inside grain bins is to wear your safety harness. It can save your life. Have someone outside the bin who can help, or shut off power to the auger and possibly get help if needed.

Better yet, try to avoid entering the bin. If you have to loosen crusted grain do it outside the tank with a long pole.

But like so many hazards on the farm — seemingly at every turn — make sure there are no power lines you may strike with the pole.

Think about making the outside of the storage tank more user-friendly by installing a cage on the outside ladder, if you don't already have one. It's less expensive than a staircase with railings.

Along with providing excellent protection, it gives a considerable amount of worry free assurance to the climber. Also, consider adding a ladder to the inside wall of the tank.

Not to be outdone in the dangers they represent are manure pits. They can emit toxic gases: hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, carbon dioxide and methane. They can render a worker unconscious in seconds.

What makes the pits particularly insidious is they don't give off these gases continually. Atmospheric conditions can make the pits dormant, but like a feared predator can suddenly overtake the unsuspecting.

"According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), farm workers are risking their lives every time they enter a manure pit. The oxygen-deficient, toxic, and/or explosive atmosphere which can develop in a manure pit has claimed many lives."

They go on to characterize these tragedies as a "continued devastation." This was from a report in July 1993. Furthermore, they conveyed an urgency to "act now."

Next year will be 30 years since that report was written. How have things improved since, and how have more effective steps been taken to prevent these tragic incidences from occurring?

One encouraging development I've seen is the emphasis on the use of portable multi-gas detectors in manure tanks and, more inclusive, the wearing of multi-gas monitors for workers.

As the farming season ramps up, make sure it will be a healthy and safe one.

Daniel J. Hersh

Davidsville

