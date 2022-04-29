Letter: National Day of Prayer at Somerset County Courthouse

Even as flawed as “we the people” are In America, we have prospered over many great challenges; we sing out loudly of how “God shed his grace on thee.”

Following God’s truth has never let us down (when practiced). But today many reject the Biblical virtues our nation was founded on, choosing rather to make and create their own!

The price we are paying for this rebellion is so great! The Bible clearly states, “God is not mocked, you will reap what you sow,” be it man or a nation!

Today we face overwhelming challenges: immigration, inflation, wars, drugs, lawlessness, political and ethnic differences, climate change, sickness and even death. We are unable to save ourselves!

Only God’s “amazing grace” through His Son Jesus can save us from all these curses! Have we forgotten where our great strength and help really comes from? We say in God we trust?

May we repent and turn from our wicked ways, may we once again exalt the king of kings and “rest” in His power and His might as “One nation (one people) under God!”

On behalf of the National Day of Prayer committee, we invite everyone to the Somerset County Courthouse steps Thursday, May 5, from 12-1 p.m. and join us as we go to the “source of our blessings” in prayer, in song and praise.

Or if you can’t attend, pray for God’s spirit to “infect” our hearts with a renewed passion for Him that turns our silence into endless exaltations and praises for His wonderful grace. He is worthy!

John Imhoff

Meyersdale