ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Crisis on the streets: Stemming the tide of inbound homeless

By Gina Mangieri
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJcmy_0fNlo1DA00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As more tourists started arriving from the mainland post-pandemic, so did more homeless. Always Investigating looked into what’s behind the trend, and what’s being done to help them, or send them home.

An influx of transitory homeless is putting a strain on an already stressed system. KHON2 wanted to know why and how they’re coming here, and how they can best be helped or re-directed.

For nearly two years it was difficult for people living on the streets elsewhere to just pick up and come to the islands instead.

“During the pandemic, we had rules in place,” said Dr. James Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department. “Where if you didn’t have a place to stay, you weren’t vaccinated, and you didn’t have a place to quarantine, you could be arrested or sent back.”

But once travel quarantine, testing and vaccination rules were lifted, the floodgates opened for all kinds of travelers.

“After that ended up saw the climb (in transient homeless),” said Connie Mitchell, executive director of the Institute for Human Services. “It went from like 27% to 37%.”

That’s one-quarter to more than one-third of those served at Oahu’s main shelter IHS being new arrivals who came to Hawaii homeless.

“I want to say that IHS, because of where we are close to the airport, and because of the services that we have, we tend to have more of the ones that are visitors,” Mitchell said.

Islandwide and even statewide, the proportion isn’t as pronounced,

“Less than 3% of people who receive services in March were people who had been in Hawaii less than a year,” said Scott Morishige, the governor’s coordinator on homelessness.

But that’s still more than 100 new or newer-to-Hawaii people homeless in every month so far this year, according to a homeless management information system run by Partners In Care.

People on the front lines see the difference on the streets.

“The ones from the mainland are kind of just plopped down,” said Jolene Chun, an EMT with the city’s CORE unit, which stands for Crisis, Outreach, Response and Engagement. “They have a whole bunch of medical issues they have a whole bunch of substance abuse history, and they just expect handouts.”

So how can people who can barely afford food and clothing make their way to Hawaii in the first place?

“I would say the vast majority of the folks that come, they have a monthly check that they get and benefits, and the cost of tickets is very minimal,” Mitchell said.

Some have said their family sent them, and once in a while they say a service provider or other agency directed them here.

“One with a history of mental illness said the caseworker put her on a plane with her disability check — a one-way ticket to Hawaii because the weather is better,” Chun said.

“They’re not doing it as a government policy,” Mitchell said about the rare times that an official is facilitating passage. “It’s not like they say, ‘let’s just give them a ticket so they can go,’ but it’s usually somebody who really, I think, is really feeling sorry for that person.”

IHS alerts the state homeless coordinator when that happens, but no systemic pipeline has been identified.

“I’ve been in the field of social work for over 20 years now,” Morishige said, “and I’ve only encountered one situation where I can actually document that another government agency had assisted a person to come to Hawaii who was homeless.”

But a pipeline to go back home had started five years ago, relocating 565 people so far to help them move away from Hawaii.

“When they’re from somewhere else, we immediately ask, is there anything — if the help was available to you — to return from where you came?” Mitchell said, “Would you be willing to entertain that?”

IHS then splits the cost of a one-way ticket back. Sometimes reconnected families foot the bill.

“I think what we want to be careful about is not sending people to a place where they’re just going to continue to be homeless where they’re at,” Morishige said.

Sometimes there’s a bit of work to do to get them return-flight-read, such as dealing with mental health, medical or hygiene concern — and even getting through security.

“Some people don’t have IDs, so we create an ID for them,” Mitchell said. “We have a relationship with TSA, that they understand that we’re returning someone to a jurisdiction from which they came, and they accept the ID. It’s not a state ID, but it’s an IHS ID that we make for them.”

When possible, agencies are trying to discourage people from moving here homeless in the first place.

“The culture is very different here. They really find out the reality of our tight housing market,” Morishige said. “I think there’s a myth that you can just live on the beach here, and that’s not the case. So when you talk to people and you really ground them in reality, then it’s kind of thinking through what options are available for you.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

We continue to investigate the crisis on the streets and will report back about changes aiming to get people back to safety, stability and even jobs, whether they’re new to Hawaii or longtime residents on hard times.

Comments / 17

Elayne
2d ago

Send them back to where they came from. We locals need the streets to live on due to the housing epidemic plaguing our state. Too many of us cannot afford the cost of housing anymore. Especially if we want to eat.

Reply
7
Tom Carrido
2d ago

Hawaii has been in denial for years that other States have been sending their homeless people here. It's a bit late do to anything but at least they're trying. I see people with rolling luggages near the airport wandering around and nowhere to go.

Reply
6
Raymond Angelo
2d ago

put the homeless people next to the Governor and mayor's house 🏠 they not doing enough for the people in Hawaii

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Society
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#State Of Hawaii#Tsa#Ihs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

US Marine dies while swimming at Hawaii base

A U.S. Marine stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) died on Sunday, April 24, while swimming at a beach on the base, the Marine Corps first revealed Monday. The service told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the Marine died after getting into trouble while swimming off of North Beach — a beach area located on the northern end of the base.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy