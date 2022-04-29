ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro police search for southeast valley robbery suspect

By Ana Gutierrez
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they say attempted to rob a business near the 7000 block of S Eastern Ave.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, thin build, and approximately 40 to 50 years old. He was described as wearing a baseball hat, white mask, black sunglasses, gray shirt, and tan pants.

Metro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect they say attempted to rob a business near the 7000 block of S Eastern Ave. (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime toppers at 702-385-5555 or visit this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

