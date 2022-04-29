ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Fundraising event held for fallen Deputy Dom Calata’s family

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Hundreds gathered on Thursday evening in person and online for a fundraising concert to benefit the family of fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Dom Calata.

At Thursday night’s fundraiser at Steel Creek in Tacoma, people got to enjoy a concert, which included raffles, a silent auction, and many tributes.

All proceeds collected from the event will go to the Dom Calata Legacy Fund, which will, in turn, go to Calata’s widow Erin and their young son Dylan.

“God bless all of you for coming out and supporting this amazing family in honor of this amazing man and hero,” singer and officer Michael Warren said.

Calata was shot in the line of duty while serving a warrant at a mobile home park off Pacific Avenue in Spanaway in mid-March and died a day later from his injuries.

A sheriff’s sergeant, Rich Scaniffe, was also shot and injured and was at Calata’s bedside before he died.

He was hospitalized but released days later from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma. A support fund has been established for him.

