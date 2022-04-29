ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

Student says Benicia's 'La Migra' tradition involves racism and assault, some teens call it a game

By Elissa Harrington
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENICIA, Calif. - A game is at the center of controversy in Benicia. It’s called "La Migra" and some students say it led to them being harassed and injured. La Migra is the slang term for "ICE" - Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The older teens pretend to be the ICE agents...

Relax
2d ago

That’s the problem. Addressing it without consequences does nothing to stop it. Hence the continuance of the problem.

