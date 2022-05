Nations Pride further strengthened Charlie Appleby's formidable three-year-old squad with a dominant display in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Newmarket Stakes. As well as saddling the first two in the betting for Saturday's Qipco 2000 Guineas in Native Trail and Coroebus, Appleby has unearthed a clutch of potentially high-class middle-distance colts this spring, with New London, Walk Of Stars and Nahanni among those to throw their hat into the ring for the Derby.

