Monmouth County, NJ

Historical Commission Awards Preservation Grants

By Alyssa Riccardi
 2 days ago
File Photo

MONMOUTH COUNTY – This year eight restoration projects were selected by the Monmouth County Historical Commission to be awarded matching grants totaling $59,843.

The awards were presented to each recipient at the 2022 Grants Presentation ceremony which was held virtually.

“I was honored to present the eight Preservation Grant Awards to these commendable organizations for their dedicated work preserving historical structures in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Historical Commission. “I passionately believe the best way to honor our rich county history is through the preservation of our historical structures, and today marks 33 years of providing these needed funds to restore and renovate our many fine examples of historic architecture.”

Committed to remembering the past and preserving history, the Historical Commission’s goal is for residents and visitors to learn about Monmouth County’s evolution.

The projects that were awarded funding are preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of historic structures. They are owned by non-profit organizations or municipalities, and are accessible to the public.

“Since 1990 the Historical Commission continues to provide support for these historic preservation undertakings,” said John Fabiano, Executive Director of the Historical Commission. “Once again, we have a variety of dedicated grantees that are moving these preservation projects forward.”

The 2022 Preservation Grant recipients are:

  • The Parker House Homestead 1665 – Farm Office Restoration
  • Township of Millstone – Baird house Front Porch Phase II
  • Ocean Grove Historic Preservation Society – Northwest Corner Neptune High School Repointing
  • Township of Ocean Historical Museum – Stucile Tower Stabilization Project
  • Red Bank Public Library – Eisner House Exterior Painting
  • Tinton Falls Borough – Crawford House Porch Deck Replacement
  • Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House – Parsonage Cedar Roof Replacement
  • InfoAge Science and History Museum – Camp Evans Building 9059 & 9093 Exterior Painting

Additionally, 14 applicants were awarded regrants totaling $44,144 through New Jersey’s County History Partnership Program.

This partnership program supports existing local history organizations by giving grant funding for General Operating Support (GOS) and Special Projects (SP) to those same organizations, as well as other non-profit entities, like municipalities, libraries and local cultural organizations. Funding for these matching grants is provided entirely by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of the State.

The 2022 History Regrant recipients are:

  • Asbury Park African-American Music Project – SP Turf Club Media Outreach
  • Battleground Historical Society – GOS Insurance and Utility Costs
  • Friends of Monmouth Battlefield – GOS Printing, Postage, Utility & Insurance Costs
  • Freehold Township Heritage Society – GOS Insurance, Maintenance & Marketing Costs
  • Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County – GOS Executive Director’s Salary
  • Hazlet Township Environmental Commissioner – SP Historic Aumack Cemetery Restoration
  • Twin Lights Historical Society – GOS Operations Manager/Historian Salary
  • Parker Homestead 1665 – GOS Utilities, Insurance and Outreach
  • Middletown Township Historical Society – SP Speaker Series Fees and Publicity
  • Friends of Millstone Township Historical Properties – GOS Insurance and Utilities
  • Historical Society of Ocean Grove – GOS Liability Insurance and Utility Costs
  • Township of Ocean Historical Museum – GOS Museum Annex Mortgage
  • Red Bank Public Library – SP Eisner Collection Digitization
  • Tinton Falls Historic Preservation Commission – SP Historic District Signage

“On behalf of the entire Board of County Commissioners, we are grateful to the New Jersey Historical Commission for funding these grants through their County History Partnership Program,” Burry said. “This program is vital to help Monmouth County’s cultural organizations maintain operations and complete special projects in order to continue to educate residents about our history.”

For information about the County’s Historical Commission call 732-431-7460, ext. 7413, or visit the County’s website at visitmonmouth.com.

Jersey Shore Online

Dredging Project Underway In Brick

BRICK – Nejecho Beach resident John O’Donnell said that the 50’ x 100’ entrance to the lagoon behind his house has become unnavigable and dangerous because of a sandbar that has formed there. “It’s gotten worse over the years, and it got much worse after Sandy,”...
Jersey Shore Online

Blue Daisy Grand Opening May 4

BRICK – All are welcome to the Grand Opening of the Blue Daisy fashion boutique in the Drum Point Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on May 4. Mayor John G. Ducey will be on hand for the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting. Refreshments and snacks will be served. “Thank you...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Traffic Plans Heard For 59-Home Development

BRICK – Testimony continued during a second meeting before the Planning Board for an application to build 59 homes on some 30 acres of wooded property owned by Visitation Roman Catholic Church and the diocese of Trenton. Planning Board hearings are typically held at town hall, but due to...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Join Ocean County CERT

OCEAN COUNTY – The CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Holocaust Memorial Will Be Shown Throughout Ocean County

TOMS RIVER – It’s too easy to look away from the atrocities of the past. That’s why it’s important that we never forget them. Ocean County will be host to the Courage to Remember Exhibition, which consists of 40 panels that detail the events from 1933 through 1945. It depicts the deepening horror that occurred under the Nazi regime.
Jersey Shore Online

Group Opens Central Hub To Help Homeless

TOMS RIVER – A new group to help the county’s homeless just opened a new home of their own. The Housing Resource Center will be a centerpiece in providing services for our most at-risk residents. The Toms River Housing and Homeless Coalition began operating out of 200 Corporate...
