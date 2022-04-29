Historical Commission Awards Preservation Grants

File Photo

MONMOUTH COUNTY – This year eight restoration projects were selected by the Monmouth County Historical Commission to be awarded matching grants totaling $59,843.

The awards were presented to each recipient at the 2022 Grants Presentation ceremony which was held virtually.

“I was honored to present the eight Preservation Grant Awards to these commendable organizations for their dedicated work preserving historical structures in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Historical Commission. “I passionately believe the best way to honor our rich county history is through the preservation of our historical structures, and today marks 33 years of providing these needed funds to restore and renovate our many fine examples of historic architecture.”

Committed to remembering the past and preserving history, the Historical Commission’s goal is for residents and visitors to learn about Monmouth County’s evolution.

The projects that were awarded funding are preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of historic structures. They are owned by non-profit organizations or municipalities, and are accessible to the public.

“Since 1990 the Historical Commission continues to provide support for these historic preservation undertakings,” said John Fabiano, Executive Director of the Historical Commission. “Once again, we have a variety of dedicated grantees that are moving these preservation projects forward.”

The 2022 Preservation Grant recipients are:

The Parker House Homestead 1665 – Farm Office Restoration

Township of Millstone – Baird house Front Porch Phase II

Ocean Grove Historic Preservation Society – Northwest Corner Neptune High School Repointing

Township of Ocean Historical Museum – Stucile Tower Stabilization Project

Red Bank Public Library – Eisner House Exterior Painting

Tinton Falls Borough – Crawford House Porch Deck Replacement

Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House – Parsonage Cedar Roof Replacement

InfoAge Science and History Museum – Camp Evans Building 9059 & 9093 Exterior Painting

Additionally, 14 applicants were awarded regrants totaling $44,144 through New Jersey’s County History Partnership Program.

This partnership program supports existing local history organizations by giving grant funding for General Operating Support (GOS) and Special Projects (SP) to those same organizations, as well as other non-profit entities, like municipalities, libraries and local cultural organizations. Funding for these matching grants is provided entirely by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of the State.

The 2022 History Regrant recipients are:

Asbury Park African-American Music Project – SP Turf Club Media Outreach

Battleground Historical Society – GOS Insurance and Utility Costs

Friends of Monmouth Battlefield – GOS Printing, Postage, Utility & Insurance Costs

Freehold Township Heritage Society – GOS Insurance, Maintenance & Marketing Costs

Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County – GOS Executive Director’s Salary

Hazlet Township Environmental Commissioner – SP Historic Aumack Cemetery Restoration

Twin Lights Historical Society – GOS Operations Manager/Historian Salary

Parker Homestead 1665 – GOS Utilities, Insurance and Outreach

Middletown Township Historical Society – SP Speaker Series Fees and Publicity

Friends of Millstone Township Historical Properties – GOS Insurance and Utilities

Historical Society of Ocean Grove – GOS Liability Insurance and Utility Costs

Township of Ocean Historical Museum – GOS Museum Annex Mortgage

Red Bank Public Library – SP Eisner Collection Digitization

Tinton Falls Historic Preservation Commission – SP Historic District Signage

“On behalf of the entire Board of County Commissioners, we are grateful to the New Jersey Historical Commission for funding these grants through their County History Partnership Program,” Burry said. “This program is vital to help Monmouth County’s cultural organizations maintain operations and complete special projects in order to continue to educate residents about our history.”

For information about the County’s Historical Commission call 732-431-7460, ext. 7413, or visit the County’s website at visitmonmouth.com.