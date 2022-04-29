Historical Commission Awards Preservation Grants
MONMOUTH COUNTY – This year eight restoration projects were selected by the Monmouth County Historical Commission to be awarded matching grants totaling $59,843.
The awards were presented to each recipient at the 2022 Grants Presentation ceremony which was held virtually.
“I was honored to present the eight Preservation Grant Awards to these commendable organizations for their dedicated work preserving historical structures in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Historical Commission. “I passionately believe the best way to honor our rich county history is through the preservation of our historical structures, and today marks 33 years of providing these needed funds to restore and renovate our many fine examples of historic architecture.”
Committed to remembering the past and preserving history, the Historical Commission’s goal is for residents and visitors to learn about Monmouth County’s evolution.
The projects that were awarded funding are preservation, restoration or rehabilitation of historic structures. They are owned by non-profit organizations or municipalities, and are accessible to the public.
“Since 1990 the Historical Commission continues to provide support for these historic preservation undertakings,” said John Fabiano, Executive Director of the Historical Commission. “Once again, we have a variety of dedicated grantees that are moving these preservation projects forward.”
The 2022 Preservation Grant recipients are:
- The Parker House Homestead 1665 – Farm Office Restoration
- Township of Millstone – Baird house Front Porch Phase II
- Ocean Grove Historic Preservation Society – Northwest Corner Neptune High School Repointing
- Township of Ocean Historical Museum – Stucile Tower Stabilization Project
- Red Bank Public Library – Eisner House Exterior Painting
- Tinton Falls Borough – Crawford House Porch Deck Replacement
- Friends of the Old Yellow Meeting House – Parsonage Cedar Roof Replacement
- InfoAge Science and History Museum – Camp Evans Building 9059 & 9093 Exterior Painting
Additionally, 14 applicants were awarded regrants totaling $44,144 through New Jersey’s County History Partnership Program.
This partnership program supports existing local history organizations by giving grant funding for General Operating Support (GOS) and Special Projects (SP) to those same organizations, as well as other non-profit entities, like municipalities, libraries and local cultural organizations. Funding for these matching grants is provided entirely by the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of the State.
The 2022 History Regrant recipients are:
- Asbury Park African-American Music Project – SP Turf Club Media Outreach
- Battleground Historical Society – GOS Insurance and Utility Costs
- Friends of Monmouth Battlefield – GOS Printing, Postage, Utility & Insurance Costs
- Freehold Township Heritage Society – GOS Insurance, Maintenance & Marketing Costs
- Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County – GOS Executive Director’s Salary
- Hazlet Township Environmental Commissioner – SP Historic Aumack Cemetery Restoration
- Twin Lights Historical Society – GOS Operations Manager/Historian Salary
- Parker Homestead 1665 – GOS Utilities, Insurance and Outreach
- Middletown Township Historical Society – SP Speaker Series Fees and Publicity
- Friends of Millstone Township Historical Properties – GOS Insurance and Utilities
- Historical Society of Ocean Grove – GOS Liability Insurance and Utility Costs
- Township of Ocean Historical Museum – GOS Museum Annex Mortgage
- Red Bank Public Library – SP Eisner Collection Digitization
- Tinton Falls Historic Preservation Commission – SP Historic District Signage
“On behalf of the entire Board of County Commissioners, we are grateful to the New Jersey Historical Commission for funding these grants through their County History Partnership Program,” Burry said. “This program is vital to help Monmouth County’s cultural organizations maintain operations and complete special projects in order to continue to educate residents about our history.”
For information about the County’s Historical Commission call 732-431-7460, ext. 7413, or visit the County’s website at visitmonmouth.com.
Comments / 0