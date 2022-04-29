Letter: Russia-like autocracy coming soon to America

In one respect, Russia’s civilian population is living under similar circumstances as our American citizens. There is just one difference.

The Russian government is the enemy of its citizens with lies and brainwashing. In America, the Biden government doesn’t lie to us and is not our enemy. Our enemy is the bible-thumping, flag-waving Republicans in lock-step with the treasonous Fox “so-called” news, using their divisive lies and brainwashing of our weak-minded citizens who in turn, spread the lies. Then, they vote against themselves by voting for the crooks who lied to them.

This makes both the Russian and American countries be stagnant as the power/money goes to the autocrats while the working class falls behind, or at best, doesn’t progress.

Trump and his friends have close ties with Putin (who hopes to walk over Europe), and if Trump has a victory in 2024, Putin and the Trump cult will do tremendous damage to the world. If anyone can’t see this, they don’t care about the truth, are stupid, or are the same kind of undesirables as the Republicans they vote for.

Speaking about undesirables, treasonous Trump had a rally recently in North Carolina and it’s no surprise that our 3rd District representative went to support him. Also, there are other Republican legislators embedded in our government rooting for Putin. This is our America, and I saw a TV commercial for another dude (who is running for the 3rd District seat) dressed in military garb, toting a gun and wearing his best “tough” look on his face. Yes, his disgusting, idiotic ploy probably will appeal to thousands of spoiled, empty-headed voters. Republicans yell “there is plenty of evidence of election fraud,” but never show the evidence.

America is loaded with spoiled, whacko, government haters. America is doomed unless it changes.

Dewey Funkhouser

Greenville