Oxford Township in Guernsey County is moving its meeting location

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The shelves are stocked and the doors are almost open at Meijer Super Center in Jackson Township. Wednesday evening the Michigan-based retailer had a soft opening of the store, located at 4866 Fulton Drive, for friends and family. “All of the team members get to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are fixing a water main break in Delaware County on Thursday, according to The Del-Co Water Company. The Del-Co Water Company posted on Facebook just after 8:15 p.m. writing, "We are aware of a significant water outage in the Sunbury/Galena/Cheshire area. Our crews are actively searching for the main-line break. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to have water restored as soon as possible."
Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data. […]
An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
Prosecutor Bill Hayes, who is running for commissioner in the Republican primary, proposed a feral cat hunting season during a forum at the Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County, Ohio this week. A group that spays and neuters cats says there are 130 active feral cat colonies in...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH. — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced plans of a major investment in the Appalachian region of Ohio that includes all the counties that border West Virginia along the Ohio River. The $500 million proposal, dubbed “Ohio BUILDS – Small Communities, Big...
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating whether or not nearly a dozen fires in Gallia County are connected. They’re working with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources. The fires occurred over the last two weeks...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Governor Mike DeWine wants to take $500 million of federal money over the next two years and give it to 32 Appalachian counties in Ohio. He says it’s just a proposal, and now it’s up to the Ohio legislature to approve and draw up the details. He says communities can design […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY — After an investigation spanning four years, 17 defendants, six narcotics trap houses, 10 state and federal law enforcement agencies and 18 months of litigation, the leader of a multi-state drug operation was convicted and sentenced to 16 and-a-half to 22 years in prison Tuesday morning in the Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — On Tuesday evening, the Steubenville Police Department responded to CVS Pharmacy on Sunset Boulevard regarding an alleged fraudulent prescription. A male subject allegedly filled a fraudulent prescription for 120 oxycodone hydrochloride tablets that the pharmacist later confirmed was fraudulent when he checked with the...
Ohio (STACKER) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Powhatan Point, Ohio (WTRF) – The OR&W Fire District reports an ongoing garage fire on Cats Run Rd. in Powhatan Point Saturday afternoon. They say everyone is out of the building and no one is injured. The call came in at around 2:45 p.m. Crews are still on scene, 7News will keep you updated with […]
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed the Cuyahoga County sheriff has resigned. County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan issued a statement. It said: “Sheriff Christopher Viland submitted his resignation yesterday. We thank him for dedicating himself to public service; supporting, growing, and training staff; and working tirelessly to improve the jail. […]
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Sheriff and Zanesville-Muskingum Health Departments held their drug-takeback day today. Unused and expired drugs were collected at a drive-through at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department this afternoon. This event provided the community a safe way to dispose of things such as used needles,...
