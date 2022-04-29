Oxford Township in Guernsey County is moving its meeting location

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are fixing a water main break in Delaware County on Thursday, according to The Del-Co Water Company. The Del-Co Water Company posted on Facebook just after 8:15 p.m. writing, "We are aware of a significant water outage in the Sunbury/Galena/Cheshire area. Our crews are actively searching for the main-line break. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to have water restored as soon as possible."

