RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An off-ramp of I-77 in Richland County is clear once more after a school bus was struck during a pursuit involving another vehicle, officials say. A spokesperson for Richland One schools said that the bus was traveling on I-77 when it was struck at Exit 9 near Garners Ferry Road. The driver was taken to the hospital with no visible injuries. No students were aboard at the time.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO