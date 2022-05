WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Warmth, humidity, and spotty showers and storms are the order once again as we flip the calendar into May and the work week. Highs will warm to around 80 Sunday with southwesterly winds ushering in warm air throughout the day. Though rain chances are low, keep an umbrella on hand to be safe!

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO