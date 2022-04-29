Video shows man shot outside Dollar General -- but no one can find the victim

Shots fired outside of a Carroll County Dollar General (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Carroll County deputies responded to a Dollar General on Wednesday after receiving a gunshot call.

Operators advised that someone on the scene had been shot and that there was a subject in the parking lot with a knife.

When deputies arrived, they the alleged suspects leaving the store in a dark blue BMW passenger car toward Villa Rica on Rockmart Road.

Police did not make contact with the vehicle.

However, multiple law enforcement officials attempted to locate it.

Video shows individuals described as a large white male with either a red bandana or a red hat worn backward and a smaller white male in a light-colored baseball hat, red shirt, and dark colored jeans.

Surveillance video shows the male in the red shirt bending over in pain while the male in the white shirt never moved.

The clerks working after the store closed told police they both heard two distinct gun shots.

Police attempted to locate the victim, but were unsuccessful.

The public is asked to contact Investigator Shane North at 770-830-5916 or by email with any information that will lead to the identities of the parties involved.

