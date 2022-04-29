ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Utah’s Finished, NFL Draft Winners, and Philly’s Big Night With Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Benjamin Solak

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor and Rob Mahoney to discuss the Mavericks’ series-ending win vs. the Jazz, just how much this Jazz team needs to change to be considered a contender, and a look ahead to...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Winners and Losers After Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Kevin, Nora, and Steven run through their winners and losers after the first round of the NFL draft. Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
NFL
CBS Philly

WATCH: Jason Kelce Reacts To Eagles Trading For A.J. Brown During NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce is just like every other Eagles fan. On Thursday night, the legendary Eagles center couldn’t contain his emotions on Bleacher Report’s Gridiron Draft Night show when his squad acquired A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks. “This is big,” Kelce said. “Howie Roseman is working that Howie Roseman magic, that’s what’s going on,” Kelce added. “He’s swindling. He’s moving up in the draft to get Jordan Davis, and now he’s trading to get an unbelievable receiver. I’m like on Christmas right now. Howie Roseman is Santa Claus.” “THIS IS BIG” @JasonKelce and @AdamLefkoe were LOVING...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
State
Utah State
YourErie

What A.J. Brown will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick. The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Field Level Media

Eagles’ Odds Shift Following A.J. Brown Blockbuster

The Philadelphia Eagles swung the biggest trade during the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, which in turn swung their futures odds at sportsbooks. The Eagles sent the 18th overall pick and a third-round selection this year to Tennessee in exchange for wide receiver A.J. Brown, who also reportedly agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Bill Simmons
The Ringer

Does Jerry West Have a Case Against HBO’s ‘Winning Time’?

Matt is joined by Puck News contributor Eriq Gardner to discuss former Lakers star Jerry West’s demand of a retraction over HBO’s Winning Time. They also discuss Olivia Wilde getting served legal documents by Jason Sudekis in Las Vegas. The Latest. The Winners and Losers of the 2022...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jets#Big Night#Philly#Ringer#Jazz#Mavericks Suns#Eagles#Giants#Raptors#Celtics Bucks#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Ringer

It’s an Incredible Time to Be a Wide Receiver in the NFL

There were two classes of wide receiver on the move during the NFL draft’s first round. The players getting their first contract and those getting their second. Six wide receivers were taken in the first round on Thursday. USC’s Drake London went no. 8 to the Falcons, followed by Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson at no. 10 to the Jets, Chris Olave, also from Ohio State, at no. 11 to the Saints, and Alabama’s Jameson Williams at no. 12 to the Lions. Both the Saints and the Lions traded up to draft their guys, sparking to life a first round that had been sleepy in terms of trades for the first several picks. Then, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson went no. 16 to the Commanders and Arkansas’s Treylon Burks went no. 18 to the Titans, rounding out the group taken in the first round.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles draft picks 2022: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks, order for every round

This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Saints draft Tennessee DB Alontae Taylor in 2nd round

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints turned their attention to defense in the second round of the NFL draft, selecting defensive back Alontae Taylor out of Tennessee on Friday night. Taylor, 6-foot, 195 pounds, had four interceptions during his time with the Vols, including two last season....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy