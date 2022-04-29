Utah’s Finished, NFL Draft Winners, and Philly’s Big Night With Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Benjamin Solak

There were two classes of wide receiver on the move during the NFL draft’s first round. The players getting their first contract and those getting their second. Six wide receivers were taken in the first round on Thursday. USC’s Drake London went no. 8 to the Falcons, followed by Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson at no. 10 to the Jets, Chris Olave, also from Ohio State, at no. 11 to the Saints, and Alabama’s Jameson Williams at no. 12 to the Lions. Both the Saints and the Lions traded up to draft their guys, sparking to life a first round that had been sleepy in terms of trades for the first several picks. Then, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson went no. 16 to the Commanders and Arkansas’s Treylon Burks went no. 18 to the Titans, rounding out the group taken in the first round.

