Environment

Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Gosper by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Furnas; Gosper THE SEVERE...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Nice Weather Today, but More Storms Coming

The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Southern Livingston; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of St. Helena, Livingston, southeastern East Feliciana, Tangipahoa and eastern East Baton Rouge Parishes through 800 AM CDT At 705 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Montpelier, or 8 miles south of Greensburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hammond, Denham Springs, Greensburg, Amite, Ponchatoula, Walker, Amite City, Livingston, Independence, Roseland, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Springfield, Montpelier, Watson, Natalbany, Pride, Robert and Greenwell Spring. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 12 between mile markers 10 and 53. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 20 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay; Knox; Laurel; McCreary; Pulaski; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Laurel, northern Knox, east central Pulaski, northeastern McCreary, northwestern Whitley and western Clay Counties through 645 AM EDT At 600 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Holly Bay Rec. Area, or 14 miles southwest of London, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Keavy, Hightop and Faber around 605 AM EDT. North Corbin, Barton and Woodbine around 610 AM EDT. Dorthae, Lily, Moore Hill, Sublimity City and Wilton around 615 AM EDT. McHargue, Lynn Camp, Gray, Fariston, Levi Jackson S.P., Bertha Station, Rossland, London-Corbin Airport and Arkle around 620 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Tuttle, Garrich, Bentley Station, Lowell, Emmanuel, Gibbs, Cane Creek, Knoxfork, Lida, Jarvis, Baileys Switch, Tedders, Blackwater, Sprule, Fletcher, Sasser, Cranes Nest, Lake, Bush, Fount, Marydell, Cottongin, Woollum, Haven and Urban. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .The rate of rise on the Maple River at Mapleton has begun to diminish. Crest is forecasted within the next 24 to 36 hours. Moderate flooding impacts remain expected. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 21.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. John The Baptist, northwestern St. Bernard, northwestern St. Charles, Orleans, St. Tammany, northwestern Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes, southwestern Hancock and southwestern Pearl River Counties through 945 AM CDT At 846 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Folsom to near Madisonville to 13 miles north of Metairie to near Laplace. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Picayune, Covington, Reserve, Metairie, Laplace, Marrero, Chalmette, Avondale, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Hahnville, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego and Pearl River. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 202 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 12 between mile markers 57 and 84. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 4. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 04:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 83.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 80.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 83.9 Sun 8 AM 83.4 82.9 82.1 Falling
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 12:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Grand River...including Pattonsburg, Gallatin, Chillicothe, Sumner, Brunswick...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Grand River near Sumner. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 30.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on 02/11/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 07:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A very dry air mass and very dry fuels remain in place today. Combined with increasing winds this afternoon, critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of southwest and south- central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. This includes the lowlands of southwest and south central New Mexico as well as the southwest mountains and the Sacramento Mountains of southern New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Sunday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 feet on 04/29/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Recent rainfall, snow melt, and anticipated dam releases will lead to an increase in water levels for the Sturgeon River near Alston. Water levels are expected to rise over the next 24 to 36 hours. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage this evening, and then to a crest near 8.0 feet Monday afternoon. It is expected to begin to fall Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI

