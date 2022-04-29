ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Burnley eyeing Wayne Rooney to succeed Sean Dyche

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
What the papers say

Wayne Rooney is reportedly Burnley’s first choice to take over from former manager Sean Dyche. According to The Sun, the Derby manager heads a list of candidates which includes Middlesbrough’s Chris Wilder and Alex Neil of Sunderland. The paper says bosses at the club believe Rooney’s stature in the game could help with attracting players, while the ex-England striker’s desire to coach in the Premier League is well known.

The Daily Mail reports Liverpool are considering a summer move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a big fan of the 22-year-old, while the club’s transfer focus is on bolstering the central midfield.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves could be heading for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United have been invited to make an offer for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The Manchester Evening News says the club expect to lose the 25-year-old in the off-season, with Neves’ representatives making it known they would welcome an approach from the Red Devils, who are in need of a defensive midfielder.

Staying with United, The Sun, via, Calciomercato, reports Napoli are set to snub a permanent transfer deal for on-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe. The injury-plagued 24-year-old has hardly played for the club since moving to Italy in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paulo Dybala: Incoming Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants to sign the Juventus forward, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Victor Osimhen: La Repubblica reports the Red Devils are willing to fork out as much as £84m for the Napoli striker.

BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rooney, Dybala, Osimhen, Tchouameni, Reguilon

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (Football Insider) Derby manager Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun) Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere...
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
BBC

Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford welcome back Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia, both of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury. Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue. A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in...
newschain

Bruno Lage challenges Wolves to secure European football

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has challenged his players to finish the season strongly and claim European qualification. The midlands club are eighth in the Premier League, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand. Lage’s men, who face Brighton at home on Saturday, were in contention for...
newschain

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr win FWA awards

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr receiving the women’s award. Egypt international Salah took 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
newschain

No new injuries for Newcastle ahead of meeting with title hopefuls Liverpool

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has no fresh selection problems ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with title-chasing Liverpool. England full-back Kieran Trippier is back in training after recovering from a fractured metatarsal, but the game will come too soon for him, while striker Callum Wilson is not as far advanced as he works his way back from Achilles and calf injuries.
newschain

PA Sport Trivia 30/04/22

Ian Healy (cricket) – Former Australia wicketkeeper, born 1964. Jamie Staff (cycling) – British three-time world champion who also won Olympic Team Pursuit gold in 2008, born 1973. John O’Shea (soccer) – Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United defender, born 1981. Ali Williams (rugby union)...
newschain

Mikel Arteta expects further twists in race for top four

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes the race for a spot in next season’s Champions League has more “twists and turns” in it with five games left to play. The Gunners bounced back from three consecutive defeats with a win at Chelsea and followed that up with victory over another top-four rival, Manchester United, while Tottenham dropped points at Brentford.
