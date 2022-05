When amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma says her mantra is, “I can do hard things,” she's not kidding — the amputee athlete has run 104 marathons in as many days, all using a carbon-fiber prosthesis.Hunt-Broersma, 46, completed that epic quest on Saturday near her home in suburban Phoenix, setting an unofficial world record along the way.“What a journey,” she tweeted.The South Africa native, who lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer, gained worldwide attention and a huge social media following after beginning her record attempt on Jan. 17.Brick Runners, an organization that supports athletes who raise money...

