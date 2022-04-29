Tulare County deputies identify suspect, person of interest in 2018 murder

A cold case murder in Tulare County is heating up.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies have identified a suspect and person of interest in a murder that happened four years ago.

Back in April of 2018, deputies were called out to a house fire in the New London community.

After the flames were put out, investigators found 54-year-old Paul Abarca dead inside the home.

Detectives immediately launched a homicide investigation but no arrests have been made in the case.

Thursday, deputies identified 26-year-old Arturo Mascareno as the suspect in this murder.

Jonathan Martinez Lopez is a person of interest in the killing.

Both men left to Mexico after the murder, but investigators say there's a chance they have returned to the US.

The motive for this murder is not being shared by detectives at this time.