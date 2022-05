During an appearance on the The Straight Shooters podcast, Eddie Kingston commented on his future with AEW:. “Where am I gonna go, dog? I’m good. I worked for this. I don’t care, I don’t. I worked for this. AEW gave me my shot first, right? You know what I mean? I’m a loyal guy. I’m not knocking anybody, just chill … but when people say, ‘Yeah, I’m here forever,’ that’s cool. That’s them. I’m telling you from me and my word is my bond. I ain’t got nowhere else to go and don’t wanna be anywhere else. I’m having a blast trying to beat up people in the ring, trying to be world champ. Wherever I’m at, trying to be better than I was yesterday.”

