SHERIDAN — Montana and Wyoming state officials have been in communication daily since Montana officials made an April 1 call on the Tongue River and its tributaries to fill the state’s Tongue River Reservoir. Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart said the states are regularly reevaluating the need for the call, especially in light of snow and other precipitation arriving since April 1. However, he said neither state is rushing to lift the call. ...

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO