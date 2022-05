LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In a day and age when most teenage boys would be at home playing video games in their spare time, that’s not the case for Hunter Workman. The 14-year-old uses his free time to give back. In 2021, Workman and his mom were in the car when he spotted a woman, struggling to mow her grass. While a simple task for so many, for others it’s not an easy chore to keep up with.

