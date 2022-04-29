Sunrise Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay for 4-29-22

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend from Pet Adoption of Cuero named Zeus.

Howie: Meet ZEUS – one of the latest arrivals at Pet Adoptions of Cuero. This impressive canine is a DOGO ARGENTINO – a unique breed that was developed in Argentina for big game hunting. The breed is known for their muscular appearance, a solid white short hair fur coat but it’s gentle modest nature makes him the perfect family pet. ZEUS will be a loyal companion and protector. He has been neutered, up to date on all shots, and he is a 2 year old doggy that is anxious to share his affectionate nature with a forever family. This specialty breed averages $1000 to $4000 when purchased from a breeder – Pet Adoptions of Cuero’s adoption fee is only $150. So please come check out ZEUS and several large breed canines at the shelter.

Here’s how you can get to the pawty or in general get in contact with Pet Adoption of Cuero if you’re interested in Zeus or any other furry friends.

You can visit them at their location at 407 U.S. Highway 183 in South Cuero and they are open 7 days a week from 8 AM to 12 noon or call for an after-hours appointment. Their number is 361-243-8550.

If you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends, they have waiting to find their furrever families. All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.petadoptionsofcuero.org as well as their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/PetAdoptionsofCuero/

