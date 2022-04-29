ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Question of The Day for Friday 4-29-22

By Howard Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 2 days ago
90% of women say they would stay in a relationship if this happened, but only 59% of men say the same. What is it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday .

ANSWER: Win The Lottery

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

