Question of The Day for Friday 4-29-22

90% of women say they would stay in a relationship if this happened, but only 59% of men say the same. What is it? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday .

ANSWER: Win The Lottery

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple , Android , Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox . Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit