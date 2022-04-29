ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

External blood oxygenation saved hundreds of Covid-19 sufferers – study

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n15px_0fNlQBap00
A patient affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus lies with a artificial respiration ECMO in a Covid-19 intensive care unit Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Scores of severely ill Covid-19 sufferers survived because they were given the NHS’s highest form of intensive care in which an artificial lung breathes for them, a study has found.

Patients in the UK who underwent extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) were more likely to survive than those who did not have the treatment, according to the research.

People whose breathing capacity had collapsed were more likely to stay alive if they had ECMO rather than only a spell on a mechanical ventilator.

That is the key finding of an analysis of 1,363 people treated for severe Covid using a ventilator in the UK in between March 2020 and February 2021. They included 243 who were taken by ambulance to either Guy’s and St Thomas’ or the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospital trust in London to try to save their lives using ECMO.

The other 1,120 were known as what doctors called “perceived futility” cases – those it was deemed inappropriate to put on ECMO because they were considered too old and sick to survive Covid, and ECMO was thought unlikely to change their outcome. Doctors also had to consider who would benefit most from the limited availability of artificial life support, which is costly and labour-intensive, at the two specialist centres.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

The 243 were matched by computer analysis for their similarity of personal profile and symptoms with 206 of the 1,120 patients who did not receive ECMO to compare their outcomes.

The study, which has been published in the journal Intensive Care Medicine, found that 44% of the non-ECMO group died, while mortality was much lower among those who had the treatment at 26%.

During ECMO, blood is taken out of the unconscious patient’s body, put into an oxygenator, has oxygen added and carbon dioxide removed, and is then reinserted into the patient. The hope is that the extra oxygen will improve patients breathing enough to help them pull through.

“ECMO had a substantial effect at saving lives in the UK. Lives were saved due to the significant effort on the part of NHS staff to ramp up ECMO provision to provide service for as many [patients] as possible,” said Dr Luigi Camporota, a consultant in intensive care medicine at Guy’s and St Thomas’ who was one of the co-authors.

“Our findings suggest that ECMO delivery at specialist SRF [severe respiratory failure] centres confers significant survival benefit, compared to matched patients who received conventional therapy in referring centres,” he said.

NHS bosses believe ECMO saved several hundred lives during the pandemic.

Prof Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “This study is a testament to the incredible hard work of NHS staff over the last two years who have treated more than 700,000 Covid-19 patients in hospital including on ECMO machines, which have helped save hundreds of lives.”

The survival from Covid thanks to ECMO seen in the study is higher than in other studies of its use conducted in other countries. However, the results are not directly comparable because of differences between them such as in the selection criteria for deciding which patients received ECMO and whether people were treated in a general hospital or specialist centre, such as the two hospital trusts in the capital.

In this study, 22.9% of the ECMO and 52.9% of the non-ECMO patients died during the first wave of Covid. Mortality rose in both during the second wave, which occurred during winter 2020-21, to 26.1% and 62.4% respectively.

• This article was amended on 29 April 2022. Carbon dioxide is removed from the blood during ECMO, not added as an earlier version said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygenation#Oxygenator#Blood#Ecmo#Ina Fassbender Afp Getty#Nhs#The Royal Brompton#Harefield Hospital Trust
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

31-year-old health care worker, vaccinated with three Covid-19 vaccine doses, got infected with Omicron less than three weeks after her first Covid-19 infection; her case to be presented by researchers

Months after the winter wave, America keeps low and steady Covid-19 numbers despite the fact that most of the well-known pandemic measures were lifted and people are slowly getting back to leaving their lives like the pre-pandemic period. According to the Covid-19 tracker provided by the New York Times, on Saturday, April 22, the country added a total of 69,897 cases which is higher compared to the 14-day average (46,490 cases), but still considered low and not dangerous.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
The Guardian

The Guardian

257K+
Followers
67K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy